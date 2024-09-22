Sign up
Previous
Photo 4457
cloud form
To me this looked like some animal creeping over the land. Thunderstorms and hail were forecast but never arrived here. The photo revealed the lights of a car moving along the road outside which was a bonus.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
0
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd September 2024 8:13pm
Tags
animal cloud forms
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing shape and colour.
September 22nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Was thinking what the line of light in all that darkness was. Great shot. Not a lovely evening to be out I guess.
September 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 22nd, 2024
