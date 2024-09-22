Previous
cloud form by maggiemae
cloud form

To me this looked like some animal creeping over the land. Thunderstorms and hail were forecast but never arrived here. The photo revealed the lights of a car moving along the road outside which was a bonus.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Maggiemae

ace
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing shape and colour.
September 22nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Was thinking what the line of light in all that darkness was. Great shot. Not a lovely evening to be out I guess.
September 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 22nd, 2024  
