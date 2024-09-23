The Little Bookshop

Taking a walk today down a local no-exit street, I found this at the very end! These Lilliput Libraries are so cool, I think! I looked at the books within and they are all with authors I know and in great condition! The little timber case is well made and has an open door.

I don't know how it's going to change at the end of this street but maybe if people get to know about them, the books will be exchanged!

I wanted a book recently by an author and on 'kindle app' it was $14 US! Too much, so I looked at our local library, found it available but currently booked out. I just asked to be on the waiting list! How good is that!