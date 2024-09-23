Previous
The Little Bookshop by maggiemae
Photo 4458

The Little Bookshop

Taking a walk today down a local no-exit street, I found this at the very end! These Lilliput Libraries are so cool, I think! I looked at the books within and they are all with authors I know and in great condition! The little timber case is well made and has an open door.
I don't know how it's going to change at the end of this street but maybe if people get to know about them, the books will be exchanged!
I wanted a book recently by an author and on 'kindle app' it was $14 US! Too much, so I looked at our local library, found it available but currently booked out. I just asked to be on the waiting list! How good is that!
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
A great story telling image and story.
September 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet little book library and such an ideal way to exchange(I assume!) books within the community without the unnecessary cost of purchasing a new copy !
September 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
These little library boxes pop up ever where.. a great thing..
September 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a brilliant idea, it is so small
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise