Shaun's postcard from the USSR

Our son sent this on his travels on a motorbike over Russia, Siberia, and other exotic places. He ended up in Santorini without any money!

It says, " russian words.. about 500km of the town on the front. the above (russian words) is, "hello Mummy and Daddy' written by a 10 year old boy who befriended me. Tomorrow we try to take a train to Ulan Ude near Lake Baikel. Then on to Mongolia. Matt and Henning (motorbiking friends) want to take a train to Moscow with their bikes. So it looks like I'll be doing the 'Stans alone".....

He did this in 2003.

I found this postcard recently in a drawer.