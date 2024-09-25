Sign up
Photo 4460
Magic
Turning a vase of sunlit daffodils into bokeh! It worked beautifully!
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5740
photos
186
followers
79
following
1222% complete
View this month »
4454
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th September 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
Annie D
ace
Lovely yellow bokeh..full of sunshine and joy 😊
September 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and gorgeous bokeh!
September 27th, 2024
