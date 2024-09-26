Previous
tulips by maggiemae
Some of the tulips which were growing in the Riverstone compound which houses wonderful gardens as well as a Castle and an award winning restaurant.. A delightful experience to visit.
Maggiemae

It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
julia ace
Beautiful..
September 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow, beautiful Spring flowers
September 26th, 2024  
Wylie ace
sounds lovely
September 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous lot of colour.
September 26th, 2024  
