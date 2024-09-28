Sign up
Previous
Photo 4462
Bee still
This bee was stuck in the middle of the rhododendron outside our window! I waited for some time but I guess he had gone to sleep! How long do bumble bees live?
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely place to rest.
I googled the question and what a lot of information there was to read!! 😊
September 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Still a lovely shot of your beautiful rhodos.
September 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
A Queen lives for a year, worker bumble bees like this average a lifespan of 2-6 weeks. They can take naps too, so he may be sleeping.
September 29th, 2024
