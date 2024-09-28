Previous
Bee still by maggiemae
Bee still

This bee was stuck in the middle of the rhododendron outside our window! I waited for some time but I guess he had gone to sleep! How long do bumble bees live?
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely place to rest.
I googled the question and what a lot of information there was to read!! 😊
September 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Still a lovely shot of your beautiful rhodos.
September 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A Queen lives for a year, worker bumble bees like this average a lifespan of 2-6 weeks. They can take naps too, so he may be sleeping.
September 29th, 2024  
