Photo 4465
tulips after rain
With all that continuous but light rain for over 2 days left its effect on my tulip. Bokeh frames the leaves gently to create its own effect
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Tags
tulip
julia
ace
Pretty..
October 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh gorgeous!
October 5th, 2024
