Previous
Photo 4469
The Moon..
First quarter, tomorrow night. However I got this one today and found the craters were so obvious with this current light,
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5749
photos
186
followers
79
following
1224% complete
Latest from all albums
4463
4464
1246
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th October 2024 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
Dianne
ace
An excellent image.
October 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
such an amazing moon shot, fabulous capture and detail Maggiemae!
October 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You have me singing now "Blue moon, you saw me standing alone..."
October 11th, 2024
