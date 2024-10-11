Previous
The Moon.. by maggiemae
The Moon..

First quarter, tomorrow night. However I got this one today and found the craters were so obvious with this current light,
Maggiemae

It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Dianne ace
An excellent image.
October 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
such an amazing moon shot, fabulous capture and detail Maggiemae!
October 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You have me singing now "Blue moon, you saw me standing alone..."
October 11th, 2024  
