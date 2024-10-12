Sign up
Photo 4470
The wonderful blue of the Bluebells!
We have group of these by our gate and this year they are really at their best! I do imagine what they would look like in a forest or park en masse!
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th October 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebell
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful light and colour.
October 12th, 2024
julia
ace
Love bluebells.. mine have finished a couple of weeks ago.
October 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
A favourite flower en masse in the woods, enjoy them where you have them, they'll invade like mad!!!
October 12th, 2024
