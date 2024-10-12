Previous
The wonderful blue of the Bluebells! by maggiemae
The wonderful blue of the Bluebells!

We have group of these by our gate and this year they are really at their best! I do imagine what they would look like in a forest or park en masse!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Maggiemae

It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful light and colour.
October 12th, 2024  
julia ace
Love bluebells.. mine have finished a couple of weeks ago.
October 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
A favourite flower en masse in the woods, enjoy them where you have them, they'll invade like mad!!!
October 12th, 2024  
