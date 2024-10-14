Sign up
Previous
Photo 4472
Odd
On my walk today I looked up and saw this. It took a 'pano' on my iPhone to capture this. I have yet to find out what this means. Not a rainbow of course.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th October 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arc in the sky
Carolinesdreams
ace
Jet trails?
October 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, some planes have been flying close by!
October 14th, 2024
