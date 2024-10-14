Previous
Odd by maggiemae
On my walk today I looked up and saw this. It took a 'pano' on my iPhone to capture this. I have yet to find out what this means. Not a rainbow of course.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Carolinesdreams ace
Jet trails?
October 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, some planes have been flying close by!
October 14th, 2024  
