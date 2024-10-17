Previous
Peony II by maggiemae
Photo 4474

Peony II

The Next Day - as they say.... Three of the peony flowers have opened up An amazing nature event - so many petals contained in that small compact bud!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
So beautiful! Thanks for sharing! I can't believe how fragrant they are and how fast they bloom. Love the round bud!
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise