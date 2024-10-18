Previous
Mrs Thrush by maggiemae
Mrs Thrush

Once again she is singing her song over the whole area just at this time. I took her photograph earlier this month and I think she is on exactly the same branch.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
