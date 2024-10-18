Sign up
Previous
Photo 4475
Mrs Thrush
Once again she is singing her song over the whole area just at this time. I took her photograph earlier this month and I think she is on exactly the same branch.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5755
photos
185
followers
78
following
1226% complete
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th October 2024 7:30pm
Tags
the thrush's song
