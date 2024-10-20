Sign up
Photo 4476
watching this group of peonies
I was amazed how the peonies changed colour to be really a beautiful yellow! The latest to flower are a rich coral colour.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
the big peony colour change
