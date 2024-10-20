Previous
watching this group of peonies by maggiemae
Photo 4476

watching this group of peonies

I was amazed how the peonies changed colour to be really a beautiful yellow! The latest to flower are a rich coral colour.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise