Photo 4482
He's always there..
Singing his heart out.. Think he is a blackbird who likes to oversee his territory!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th October 2024 8:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
the singing blackbird
Dianne
ace
I love to hear a blackbird first thing in the morning. We have one here that cheerfully welcomes in the day.
October 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely silhouette capture of him.
October 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 29th, 2024
