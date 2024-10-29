Previous
He's always there.. by maggiemae
He's always there..

Singing his heart out.. Think he is a blackbird who likes to oversee his territory!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Dianne
I love to hear a blackbird first thing in the morning. We have one here that cheerfully welcomes in the day.
October 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely silhouette capture of him.
October 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 29th, 2024  
