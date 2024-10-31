Sign up
Previous
Photo 4484
Pinks and greens..
Our rhododendrons give themselves so well with a slightly artified look. If I had the patience to pick up a brush and do a water colour, it might be rewarding. Except for the fact that photos are quicker and more rewarding.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Tags
rhododendron
julia
ace
Pretty pale pink Rhodo..
October 31st, 2024
Dianne
ace
It is really covered in bloom.
October 31st, 2024
