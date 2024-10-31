Previous
Pinks and greens.. by maggiemae
Photo 4484

Pinks and greens..

Our rhododendrons give themselves so well with a slightly artified look. If I had the patience to pick up a brush and do a water colour, it might be rewarding. Except for the fact that photos are quicker and more rewarding.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Pretty pale pink Rhodo..
October 31st, 2024  
Dianne ace
It is really covered in bloom.
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise