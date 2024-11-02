Previous
Coffee Table by maggiemae
Coffee Table

I brought some of our roses to sit on the coffee table as one does. Tonight the late sun suddenly shone and put light on them. The one to the bottom left is a new rose and is a copper/apricot colour called "Special Occasion"
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1228% complete

Photo Details

