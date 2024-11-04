Previous
Magic Moments by maggiemae
Photo 4486

Magic Moments

A late sunset opportunity sent me out the front door to try and capture. Actually 1 minute later the colours disappeared.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Maggiemae

It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful deep tones, it goes so fast!
November 5th, 2024  
