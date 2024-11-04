Sign up
Photo 4486
Magic Moments
A late sunset opportunity sent me out the front door to try and capture. Actually 1 minute later the colours disappeared.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th November 2024 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful deep tones, it goes so fast!
November 5th, 2024
