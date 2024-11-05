Sign up
Photo 4488
Italy - or Enfield..
Looking at a lot of Italian countryside photos, I was thinking of this when I took this photo from a nearby pub in the country of North Otago, NZ. It think its the little country church over there..
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
enfield
Casablanca
Certainly has a ring of Italy about it, especially that church!
February 27th, 2025
