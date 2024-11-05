Previous
Italy - or Enfield.. by maggiemae
Italy - or Enfield..

Looking at a lot of Italian countryside photos, I was thinking of this when I took this photo from a nearby pub in the country of North Otago, NZ. It think its the little country church over there..
5th November 2024

Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Casablanca
Certainly has a ring of Italy about it, especially that church!
February 27th, 2025  
