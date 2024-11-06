Previous
What happens.. by maggiemae
Photo 4487

What happens..

Brought some roses into the lounge and put them on the coffee table. Within a few days, some of them have lost a few petals while the white rose has opened to show its total beauty.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Issi Bannerman ace
And still they all look lovely.
December 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A beautiful image.
December 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Lovely colours
December 7th, 2024  
