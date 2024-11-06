Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4487
What happens..
Brought some roses into the lounge and put them on the coffee table. Within a few days, some of them have lost a few petals while the white rose has opened to show its total beauty.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5782
photos
184
followers
81
following
1232% complete
View this month »
4492
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
4499
Latest from all albums
4493
4494
1249
4495
4496
4497
4498
4499
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd November 2024 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
you have to use the camera whenever its a good reason
Issi Bannerman
ace
And still they all look lovely.
December 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A beautiful image.
December 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Lovely colours
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close