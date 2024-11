The Kiln

The Hoffman Kiln at Benhar is now unique in New Zealand as the only remaining Hoffman Kiln that retains both its chimney and original appearance. It was built around 1894 by Peter McSkimming (1847/1848?-1923). Used in the production of domestic porcelain fittings.

We stayed in a converted church which was different but most comfortable. Photo of our bedroom to come.