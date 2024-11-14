Sign up
Previous
Photo 4490
Sideways..
Down at the bottom of NZ, the winds are ever constant and directional from the Antarctic regions. These huge trees show how they develop over the years.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Tags
angle of the wind
Diana
ace
It is quite amazing how wind changes the shapes of trees over the years.
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though it is caught in a wind tunnel. You really feel the wind blowing through the trees.
November 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, poor trees! Nice capture.
November 16th, 2024
