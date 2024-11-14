Previous
Sideways.. by maggiemae
Sideways..

Down at the bottom of NZ, the winds are ever constant and directional from the Antarctic regions. These huge trees show how they develop over the years.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Diana ace
It is quite amazing how wind changes the shapes of trees over the years.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though it is caught in a wind tunnel. You really feel the wind blowing through the trees.
November 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, poor trees! Nice capture.
November 16th, 2024  
