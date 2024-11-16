Previous
Our next destination was on the east coast of the lower part of the South Island known as "The Catlins". This is the Owaka river and I was surprised to see this yacht here. It must be navigable only at high tide.
The little holiday house was a bit disappointing - there was a bad smell in the bedroom like a dead rat. We spent some time with all the windows open and lit the coal burner which created a coal smell which didn't quite neutralise the bad smell. I couldn't find any salt while making dinner - just put a lot more butter into the cooking instead.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Diana
What a wonderful capture of this beautiful and peaceful setting, I love the boat and colourful reflections. It is such a pity that the holiday house was not up to standards, but you seem to have made the most of it.
November 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae
@ludwigsdiana One has to make the most of things, Diana - I found it very difficult to get out of the deep chairs due to my possible broken ribs but managed to do this without pain by falling out of them on to my knees then levering myself up! ust another hiccup to write in my diary and laugh about in the future!
November 17th, 2024  
