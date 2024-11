Seaside..

This is Kaka Point on the east side of South Otago and a beautiful beach. As we pulled up in the car here on the way home from further south, this was happening. It looked like a school exercise.

What was so funny - if you look on the right hand side of this group, there is a pussy cat! I don't know the story but after this shot, the group all took off back to the beachside building and the little cat followed!