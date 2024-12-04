Sign up
Photo 4498
Transformed
A recent photo of our sunroom that was changed from a rubbishy glass house with broken windows and a mud floor. As the months progressed, I introduced hanging baskets and colourful pot plants. The comfy sofa remained a place of quiet contemplation!
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Tags
sunroom
Dianne
ace
A lovely space to be. Everything is light and bright.
December 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
Funnily enough, it it is too bright at times!
December 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful transformation, a delightful sunroom now.
December 5th, 2024
