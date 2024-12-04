Previous
Transformed by maggiemae
Photo 4498

Transformed

A recent photo of our sunroom that was changed from a rubbishy glass house with broken windows and a mud floor. As the months progressed, I introduced hanging baskets and colourful pot plants. The comfy sofa remained a place of quiet contemplation!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A lovely space to be. Everything is light and bright.
December 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Funnily enough, it it is too bright at times!
December 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful transformation, a delightful sunroom now.
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact