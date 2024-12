Pier 64

A restaurant above the Bay in Timaru consistently provides the best food and service. Our host asked us what wine, I said, riesling and a shiraz for John. He came back with two huge glasses - didn't ask us which wine or how big. I think he knows who will appreciate. He did it with another couple. I had fresh whitebait omelette and John, grouper ceviche. His was so tender and delicious and mine was just the way it should be! He remembered we came from Oamaru last time and mentioned that!