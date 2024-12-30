Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4512
Favourite
This is a favourite photo from 48 years ago! A wedding of John's eldest daughter in 1976. There was a barbecue (of course) and music as you can see John and I were sort of dancing!
The wee girl in the background is now 49 years old!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5797
photos
184
followers
81
following
1236% complete
View this month »
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
Latest from all albums
4507
4508
1250
4509
4510
4511
1251
4512
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th December 2024 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
wonderful
,
of
,
years
,
70"s"
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close