Photo 4513
The End of the Year
My photo for this time of year has to be a gift from our daughter in law. She loved it so gave it to us to love! The beauty of our wonderful shells is to be recognised for the colour!
HAPPY NEW YEAR, friends,,
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5798
photos
184
followers
81
following
Tags
paua
