The End of the Year by maggiemae
Photo 4513

The End of the Year

My photo for this time of year has to be a gift from our daughter in law. She loved it so gave it to us to love! The beauty of our wonderful shells is to be recognised for the colour!
HAPPY NEW YEAR, friends,,
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
