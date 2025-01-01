Sign up
Previous
Photo 4514
Cocktails for 2025
I made the recipe up from lots of other ideas. Rum, orange liqueur, ginger wine..ice. and the pièce de résistance, creme fraiche. All mixed in a mixer used for making smoothies.
We may never recover!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
6
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5799
photos
184
followers
81
following
1236% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st January 2025 6:35pm
Tags
rumbalaya
julia
ace
Goodness.. sounds potent..
January 1st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely! A Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@jamibann..Bliadhna Mhath Ùr!
January 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
It's all OK - until you have two!
January 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks as though it could blow your head off ha ha
January 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
Thanks, Babs - we still have our heads on... but are having lots of good thinking..
January 1st, 2025
