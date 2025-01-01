Previous
Cocktails for 2025 by maggiemae
Cocktails for 2025

I made the recipe up from lots of other ideas. Rum, orange liqueur, ginger wine..ice. and the pièce de résistance, creme fraiche. All mixed in a mixer used for making smoothies.
We may never recover!
julia ace
Goodness.. sounds potent..
January 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely! A Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@jamibann..Bliadhna Mhath Ùr!
January 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro It's all OK - until you have two!
January 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks as though it could blow your head off ha ha
January 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing Thanks, Babs - we still have our heads on... but are having lots of good thinking..
January 1st, 2025  
