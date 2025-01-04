Previous
Hiding.. by maggiemae
Photo 4515

Hiding..

in a dark corner of our property, I noticed that a nasturtium had developed and taken that corner over. It was amongst a lot of weeds - poppies, dandelions and wild potatoes! The flowers had a lovely deep colour
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
1236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great find and a lovely colour !
January 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, such lovely colours.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact