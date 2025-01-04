Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4515
Hiding..
in a dark corner of our property, I noticed that a nasturtium had developed and taken that corner over. It was amongst a lot of weeds - poppies, dandelions and wild potatoes! The flowers had a lovely deep colour
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5800
photos
184
followers
81
following
1236% complete
View this month »
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
Latest from all albums
4509
4510
4511
1251
4512
4513
4514
4515
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th January 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a corner picture"
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great find and a lovely colour !
January 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail, such lovely colours.
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close