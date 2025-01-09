Previous
Fields of Gold by maggiemae
Fields of Gold

I liked the streaks of blonde amidst the green in this large field not far from us. The tractor had been in and mowed.
I used 'befunky' to merge this into a sort of watercolour!
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Dianne
Lovely painterly effect.
January 9th, 2025  
Diana
wonderful capture and edit.
January 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
What a lovely 'painting'.
January 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae
@jamibann Thanks Issi - the real picture was rather ordinary!
January 9th, 2025  
