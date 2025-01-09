Sign up
Previous
Photo 4518
Fields of Gold
I liked the streaks of blonde amidst the green in this large field not far from us. The tractor had been in and mowed.
I used 'befunky' to merge this into a sort of watercolour!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5804
photos
184
followers
82
following
1237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fields of gold
Dianne
ace
Lovely painterly effect.
January 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and edit.
January 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely 'painting'.
January 9th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@jamibann
Thanks Issi - the real picture was rather ordinary!
January 9th, 2025
