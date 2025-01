Filming..

Down at the bottom of the hill where the Historic part of town is, a thriving village has been set up to film, "East of Eden", a recreation of the original 1950's film starring James Dean. Gravel put on to roads, and you can see a basic tent camp set up for a scene over there! Huge amount of vehicles, huge and obviously rented parked everywhere. I believe there are kitchens set up to feed everyone and probably the stars sleep in vans too.