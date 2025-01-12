Sign up
Previous
Photo 4521
Filming..real..
Filming 'East of Eden' started today and there were lots of Oamaru people lining up in various points to see what was happening. I got a good vantage point from a higher point and with my zoom, got several good photos!
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
5
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5807
photos
184
followers
82
following
1238% complete
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
1252
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
Tags
oamaru filming
Dianne
ace
So interesting and good you got a great spot to view it from.
January 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What fun to watch!
January 12th, 2025
julia
ace
Uou did get a good spot.. We had a NZfilm The Price of Milk filmed part at the lake opposite our farm years ago.. Kylie and I went to watch.. couldn't make much sense of it.. and still couldn't one the movie was out.. it was weird..lol..
January 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, super! Cool image.
January 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
I guess it didn't reach the all stars revue! "the price of milk" - stupid titles - don't tell you anything!
January 12th, 2025
