Filming..real.. by maggiemae
Filming..real..

Filming 'East of Eden' started today and there were lots of Oamaru people lining up in various points to see what was happening. I got a good vantage point from a higher point and with my zoom, got several good photos!
12th January 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Dianne
So interesting and good you got a great spot to view it from.
January 12th, 2025  
Casablanca
What fun to watch!
January 12th, 2025  
julia
Uou did get a good spot.. We had a NZfilm The Price of Milk filmed part at the lake opposite our farm years ago.. Kylie and I went to watch.. couldn't make much sense of it.. and still couldn't one the movie was out.. it was weird..lol..
January 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, super! Cool image.
January 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae
@julzmaioro I guess it didn't reach the all stars revue! "the price of milk" - stupid titles - don't tell you anything!
January 12th, 2025  
