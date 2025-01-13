Sign up
Photo 4522
My Gold Moon
The moon was such a golden colour I really wanted to capture this! Its one day out of being a full moon but who would know!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Tags
almost full
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2025
julia
ace
Well captured..
January 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ah lovely, the Wolf Moon!
January 14th, 2025
