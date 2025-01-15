Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4523
The Evening white rose
It really stood out at this time of day and all I had to do was get it in focus.
Otherwise, nothing spectacular in this day of January!
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5810
photos
183
followers
82
following
1239% complete
View this month »
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
Latest from all albums
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
1253
4522
4523
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th January 2025 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close