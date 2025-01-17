Previous
Not this day, but.. by maggiemae
Not this day, but..

to be remembered the time I used an app to find all replicated files and photos! It took hours and I still haven't finished deleting the copies. Photo in 2018, time here 2025.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Casablanca ace
Lovely pic of you at the piano!
January 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image! I'd love to allow my computer to delete all duplicates, but what I've never worked out is and where the main photo will be retained. A labour of love, for sure, but I know I have lots of duplicates all over the place!
January 17th, 2025  
