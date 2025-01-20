Sign up
Previous
Photo 4526
Anemometer..
Our wonderful neighbour clambered barefoot up here to replace the batteries for our anemometer which connects with our weather app on our computers. We can see how many kms the wind is and from which direction,
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
5
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5813
photos
183
followers
82
following
1240% complete
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
4526
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th January 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
anemometer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful to have good neighbours . But it does worry mw a little seeing these two foolhardy white haired "young men" clambering up onto the roof top with no safety measures ! But all's well that ends well !!
January 20th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
The one on the ladder shouldn't actually be this high - he's 90 and as his wife, I know he's had several accidents. The one on the roof might have white hair but he's about 30 years younger!
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
Ooh !! men will be boys , Maggie !!
January 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great capture of men at work, albeit a bit risky.
January 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Presumably it was not a windy day!
January 20th, 2025
