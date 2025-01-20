Previous
Anemometer.. by maggiemae
Our wonderful neighbour clambered barefoot up here to replace the batteries for our anemometer which connects with our weather app on our computers. We can see how many kms the wind is and from which direction,
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful to have good neighbours . But it does worry mw a little seeing these two foolhardy white haired "young men" clambering up onto the roof top with no safety measures ! But all's well that ends well !!
January 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl The one on the ladder shouldn't actually be this high - he's 90 and as his wife, I know he's had several accidents. The one on the roof might have white hair but he's about 30 years younger!
January 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae Ooh !! men will be boys , Maggie !!
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great capture of men at work, albeit a bit risky.
January 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Presumably it was not a windy day!
January 20th, 2025  
