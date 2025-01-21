Previous
Elegance and history by maggiemae
Elegance and history

A favourite place to look at while on one of my walks. I love the lattice work on the veranda as well as the gravel drive and nicely laid out gardens!
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Dianne ace
What a beautifully kept house and garden.
January 21st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@dide I have an inclination that this house is owned by an Asian - saw him in the garden and he didn't look like a paid gardener. They would love something like this and have the money to keep it such.
January 21st, 2025  
chikadnz ace
A very attractive place, I like the way you have framed it with the gateway.
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes, very classy looking place - you are right "elegant "is the word for the well kept property and gardens with that fillagree / lattice work around the veranda ! Someone has pride in his home !
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2025  
