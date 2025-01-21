Sign up
Previous
Photo 4527
Elegance and history
A favourite place to look at while on one of my walks. I love the lattice work on the veranda as well as the gravel drive and nicely laid out gardens!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st January 2025 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villa
Dianne
ace
What a beautifully kept house and garden.
January 21st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
I have an inclination that this house is owned by an Asian - saw him in the garden and he didn't look like a paid gardener. They would love something like this and have the money to keep it such.
January 21st, 2025
chikadnz
ace
A very attractive place, I like the way you have framed it with the gateway.
January 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes, very classy looking place - you are right "elegant "is the word for the well kept property and gardens with that fillagree / lattice work around the veranda ! Someone has pride in his home !
January 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2025
