Previous
Fuschia by maggiemae
Photo 4528

Fuschia

The sun and the bees were on this fuchsia this morning but as usual, by the time I got my camera ready, the bees were gone. It became an exercise in focus.

Good on the Black..




22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact