Lillies by maggiemae
Lillies

Now tha word looks funny - does it only have one "L"!
Anyway they weren't here yesterday and this evening I noticed several were in bloom! This shot shows them in different stages. Tomorrow might be another shot.
23rd January 2025

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
julia ace
Always a problem for me as well.. and I bet they smell nice as well..
January 23rd, 2025  
