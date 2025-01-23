Sign up
Previous
Photo 4529
Lillies
Now tha word looks funny - does it only have one "L"!
Anyway they weren't here yesterday and this evening I noticed several were in bloom! This shot shows them in different stages. Tomorrow might be another shot.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd January 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily.....lillllly
julia
ace
Always a problem for me as well.. and I bet they smell nice as well..
January 23rd, 2025
