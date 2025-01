Not quite the disaster.

i made bread today with yeast which had a use by date of 2021. It was dried yeast and thought it would still be ok. However it didn't foam up as it should but I still went ahead! Some sticky fingers and 4 hours later, I took it out of the oven. Not too bad - crispy on the outside and a good thick crumb on the inside.

Still better than the supermarket white bread that could make a good frisbee when sliced!