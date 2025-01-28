chiming....

I always wanted a chiming clock and I have had this one for over 25 years. Worked well until a few years ago and it wouldn't go. Took it to a clockmaker who repaired it to go on working. Thus it did for a year then it started chiming too much. I didn't take it back as that last repair cost over $400! More than it originally cost!. So for the last few years it's just an ornament, Then today as I came into the room it sounded a dong! I stared at it in amazement! It was like "Look at me now"! So I wound it up and waited. After about 2 hours of accurate chiming, I heard 35 chimes on the hour and every hour! It was obviously 35 O'clock!