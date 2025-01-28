Previous
I always wanted a chiming clock and I have had this one for over 25 years. Worked well until a few years ago and it wouldn't go. Took it to a clockmaker who repaired it to go on working. Thus it did for a year then it started chiming too much. I didn't take it back as that last repair cost over $400! More than it originally cost!. So for the last few years it's just an ornament, Then today as I came into the room it sounded a dong! I stared at it in amazement! It was like "Look at me now"! So I wound it up and waited. After about 2 hours of accurate chiming, I heard 35 chimes on the hour and every hour! It was obviously 35 O'clock!
Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... fun story about your clock and a lovely image.
January 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Interesting!
January 28th, 2025  
Nick ace
Haha. Imagine if there was a 35 o'clock though, we'd probably have to work 20 hour days - what a nightmare thought!
January 28th, 2025  
