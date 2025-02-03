Previous
A new moon.. by maggiemae
A new moon..

Well,almost. I've been waiting to shoot the moon but it's been cloudy each night. Tonight it was all alone in the sky, no comets, no satellites, no men in the moon... just the setting sun over the horizon for us but on the moon at this time!
Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
