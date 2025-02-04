Sign up
Previous
Photo 4535
Three beautiful old aeroplanes
- the Hercules making a flying visit as they are all being retired. Stated they would be over here at 11.38am but would only be a minute late. It was very exciting with the sound of these huge planes.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Tags
planes
,
hercules
Casablanca
ace
So iconic and the engine sound makes me emotional
February 4th, 2025
julia
ace
They certainly covered the country on their farewell tour.. flew over our farm.. see my today's and yesterday's pics.
February 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Are these same ones
@kali66
saw??
February 4th, 2025
