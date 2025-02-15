Previous
This hydrangea by maggiemae
Photo 4539

This hydrangea

- - - it is called Panicle. You can see the different form here compared to the hydrangea on the right hand of this photo. A nice corner of our property doing well at this time of year.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful colourful garden!
February 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a delightful corner of your garden, I always love hydrangeas.
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact