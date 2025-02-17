Previous
Magnolia by maggiemae
Photo 4540

Magnolia

Our huge magnolia seems to flower all year round but at this time many more flowers. It has no scent and its main use is for birds to hide in there and quarrel with each other.

Nice on the Black too!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact