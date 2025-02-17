Sign up
Previous
Photo 4540
Magnolia
Our huge magnolia seems to flower all year round but at this time many more flowers. It has no scent and its main use is for birds to hide in there and quarrel with each other.
Nice on the Black too!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5828
photos
183
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th February 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
