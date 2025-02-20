Previous
Old Album by maggiemae
John was looking through his father's old scrapbook and found this photo in it amongst all the motorbike entries. Here we are with baby Shaun in Invercargill..
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a super memory Maggie ! You both look so young & handsome! What a good find!
February 20th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Great find, love old photo albums!
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
