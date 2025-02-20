Sign up
Photo 4541
Old Album
John was looking through his father's old scrapbook and found this photo in it amongst all the motorbike entries. Here we are with baby Shaun in Invercargill..
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Tags
burt munro
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a super memory Maggie ! You both look so young & handsome! What a good find!
February 20th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Great find, love old photo albums!
February 20th, 2025
