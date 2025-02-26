Sign up
Previous
Photo 4544
Waiting for the Wave
Seen from our little Airbnb when staying at Kaka Point for the night. We will go and stay there again - a lovely beach, not many people, no shop ( you have to be prepared) and can watch the sun come up over the sea!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5832
photos
183
followers
76
following
1244% complete
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
4544
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th February 2025 7:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kaka point
Dianne
ace
Such a nice place to be staying.
February 26th, 2025
