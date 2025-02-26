Previous
Waiting for the Wave by maggiemae
Waiting for the Wave

Seen from our little Airbnb when staying at Kaka Point for the night. We will go and stay there again - a lovely beach, not many people, no shop ( you have to be prepared) and can watch the sun come up over the sea!
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Dianne ace
Such a nice place to be staying.
February 26th, 2025  
