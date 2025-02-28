the Arthur Barnett Horse..

Timeline



1935: The galloping horse-and-rider sign becomes the first double-sided activated sign in New Zealand.

1959: The sign becomes a symbol of survival after remaining intact after a large fire in the store. The public pressures the Dunedin City Council to allow the sign to remain in operation above the charred ruins.

1976: The sign is refurbished with 182m of electrical cable and 1200 electrodes.

1977: The refurbished sign is returned to its original position.

1987: Two students are charged with unruly behaviour for sitting astride the sign.

Mid 1990s: During the building of Meridian mall, the council insists the sign be incorporated into the new building. The sign is removed for refurbishment.

1997: The refurbished sign is put back near its original spot. The clock, with newly fitted electronics, is moved from the George St frontage to Hanover St.

2016: The sign stops glowing.

Source: One Hundred Years of Loyalty. The Story of Arthur Barnett Ltd — 1903-2003



Its nice to see it up again but I don't think anyone notices it except me!