spidery event by maggiemae
spidery event

Overnight two beautiful webs have been made right outside our deck door. I was pleased to get good focus but in full admiration for the absolute centre of these webs!
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Casablanca ace
Very pretty and glad the occupant is absent!
March 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How pretty and delicately woven !
March 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 1st, 2025  
Wylie ace
and lovely green bokeh.
March 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Picture perfect, what a beautiful find and capture!
March 1st, 2025  
