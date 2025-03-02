Previous
I want to live here..! by maggiemae
Photo 4548

I want to live here..!

Its just along the road for us but exquisite with the plantings, the neat lawns and the veranda!
Hardly ever see anyone home here but it is kept so neatly!
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brennie B
Lovely place . So neat
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
So would I Maggiemae, I love the verandah and all those beautiful hydrangeas. Wonderful capture of this lovely home.
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact